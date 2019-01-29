Giants' Donovan Solano: Joins San Francisco on MiLB deal
Solano signed a minor-league contract with the Giants earlier in January, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Solano owns a .257/.306/.331 slash line over 1,168 career big-league plate appearances. The 31-year-old infielder hasn't surfaced in the majors since 2016, however, and is most likely ticketed for Triple-A Sacramento once spring training ends.
