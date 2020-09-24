site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-donovan-solano-out-of-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Giants' Donovan Solano: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
at
1:29 pm ET 1 min read
Solano is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.
He is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak and is hitting .353 with one home run in 68 at-bats this month. Wilmer Flores will start at second base while Austin Slater gets the nod at designated hitter.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read