Giants' Donovan Solano: Out of Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Solano is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Solano will receive the day off after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and a walk over the past three games. Wilmer Flores will shift to the keystone while Jason Vosler starts at third base.
