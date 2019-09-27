Play

Solano (calf) isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Los Angeles, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Solano was called on to pinch hit Thursday, his first action since Sept. 17. He's been battling a right calf injury, and while he doesn't appear ready to return to the lineup yet, he'll likely be available off the bench again Friday evening.

