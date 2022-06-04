Walton (undisclosed) is starting Saturday against Miami, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Walton was scratched from Friday's lineup for an unspecified reason but came off the bench and went 1-for-4 with a double, two runs and a strikeout. He'll start at the keystone and bat seventh Saturday.
