Walton will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Thairo Estrada (illness) landing on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday and with Brandon Crawford (knee) still stuck on the 10-day IL, Walton looks like he could be primed for an everyday role at shortstop. Walton will make his fourth consecutive start in the middle infield Sunday after going 2-for-9 with a double over the previous three contests.