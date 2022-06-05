Walton went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Marlins.

Walton got the start at second base and came up with a big hit in the fourth inning, knocking a double to left field that plated three runs. The 28-year-old entered the contest with only one RBI across 32 at-bats, so this was his most productive game of the campaign. Walton has yet to go deep this season, but seven of his eight hits have gone for doubles.