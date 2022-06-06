Walton went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Marlins.
It was a relatively quiet game on both sides until Walton's fourth-inning grand slam off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Walton is 3-for-12 with seven RBI, a homer, two doubles and three runs scored in his last three games. He's started in seven straight contests, earning a regular role in the middle infield while taking some playing time from Thairo Estrada and Brandon Crawford over the last week. Walton owns a .225/.244/.475 slash line with a homer, eight RBI, six runs scored and seven doubles in 41 plate appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: Knocks in three runs•
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: No longer starting Friday•
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: Supplants Estrada on depth chart•
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: Retreats to bench•
-
Giants' Donovan Walton: Starting at shortstop Wednesday•