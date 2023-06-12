Walton (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Friday with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and has gone 3-for-6 with a double, a walk and two runs in two games.

Walton picked up starts at designated hitter and second base in the ACL in what marked his first game action since last August. Because of his prolonged absence after undergoing right shoulder surgery, Walton may need to ramp up over the course of several more games in the Complex League before he's activated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list.