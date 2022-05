Walton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Walton started in three straight games and went 3-for-10 with a pair of doubles and a run. Despite his quality work at the dish, Walton still looks like he'll serve as more of a utility man while he's up with the Giants, especially while Thairo Estrada continues to perform well as the team's primary second baseman.