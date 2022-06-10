Walton isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Walton will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with a run and three strikeouts over the last three games. Thairo Estrada is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
