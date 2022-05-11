The Giants acquired Walton from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league right-hander Prelander Berroa.

In a related move, San Francisco designated first baseman Mike Ford for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Walton, who is expected to report to Triple-A Sacramento. The 27-year-old has seen big-league action in parts of the past three seasons with Seattle but may face a tougher path to seeing action for a Giants club that has ample depth in the infield and outfield. Walton should at least have the opportunity to play in an everyday basis while he's at Sacramento.