Walton will start at second base and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With right-hander Sandy Alcantara on the mound for Miami, the lefty-hitting Walton will get another start in the middle infield over the righty-hitting Thairo Estrada, who is on the bench for the fifth time in seven games. Walton, meanwhile, is picking up his seventh start in the past eight contests and appears to have moved into a large-side platoon role at second base. Since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on May 25, Walton has gone 5-for-21 with four doubles, three runs and an RBI.