Ferguson was designated for assignment Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ferguson was the 14th pick of the Rule 5 draft this offseason. He can now be claimed by another team that would also have to carry him on its major-league roster. If he's not, he would likely head back to the Astros' minor-league system. Ferguson managed only three hits in 27 at-bats this spring.

