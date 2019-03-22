Giants' Drew Ferguson: Designated for assignment
Ferguson was designated for assignment Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Ferguson was the 14th pick of the Rule 5 draft this offseason. He can now be claimed by another team that would also have to carry him on its major-league roster. If he's not, he would likely head back to the Astros' minor-league system. Ferguson managed only three hits in 27 at-bats this spring.
