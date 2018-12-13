Ferguson was selected by the Giants with the 14th pick of the Rule 5 draft.

A 26-year-old outfielder who looks like a Quadruple-A hitter on paper, Ferguson hit .305/.436/.429 with four home runs and six steals in 292 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League as a member of the Astros' organization. This is a good opportunity for Ferguson, as he was unlikely to ever break through with Houston, but may get a shot in San Francisco.