Pomeranz (2-6) allowed two runs -- both unearned -- on five hits and three walks over five innings. He earned the win and struck out five in Friday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

A passed ball in the third inning and an error before Christian Yelich's RBI single in the fifth inning got Pomeranz off the hook for both runs allowed on his watch. The performance lowers the left-hander's ERA to 6.43 with 55 strikeouts over 49 innings this season. Pomeranz will have another tough start when he takes on the Dodgers on Wednesday.