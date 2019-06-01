Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Blows five-run lead
Pomeranz (1-6) allowed eight runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks across 1.1 innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Friday.
The Giants spotted Pomeranz a five-run lead in the first inning, but that evaporated during the bottom of the first. The Giants tied the game at six in the top of the second, but Pomeranz again allowed the Orioles to take the lead on a homer in the bottom of the frame. With the Giants failing to score again, Pomeranz took the loss. The 30-year-old was already having a rough season, but with this outing, his ERA jumped to 8.08. He is also 1-6 with a 1.87 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 39 innings this season. Pomeranz will look to turn his season around in his next start against the Mets on Thursday.
