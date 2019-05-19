Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Pomeranz (lat) will come off the injured list to start Sunday's series finale at Arizona, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pomeranz has been on the IL with the left lat strain for just over the 10-day minimum and did not require a minor-league rehab assignment. The 30-year-old was lit up for seven runs -- including three homers -- over 1.2 innings during his last start before landing on the IL.