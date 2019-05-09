Manager Bruce Bochy said Pomeranz (lat) could miss just one turn through the rotation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pomeranz landed on the injured list Thursday with a left lat strain, but the injury doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. The southpaw is eligible to return May 17, should he prove ready. With a pair of upcoming off days, the Giants figure to proceed with four starters until May 21, at which point Pomeranz might be ready to rejoin the rotation.