Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Could still pitch next weekend
Pomeranz may end up starting next weekend against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday Pomeranz's next turn through the rotation would be skipped, but he clarified Sunday it may only be pushed back a couple days if the lefty goes unused out of the bullpen. The 30-year-old has struggled massively over his last four starts with a 19.16 ERA and 3.29 WHIP over 10.1 innings.
