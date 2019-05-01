Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Early exit against Dodgers
Pomeranz (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out three as the Giants fell 10-3 to the Dodgers.
The southpaw was nursing a 1-0 lead through three innings, but David Freese's three-run shot in the fourth turned the game around and effectively ended Pomeranz's night. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA and 31:12 K:BB through 28.2 innings into his next start Monday, on the road against the Reds.
