Pomeranz (1-4) allowed seven runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and one walk across 1.2 innings during a loss to the Reds on Monday.

This was Pomeranz's shortest outing of the year, but early exits in starts have been common for him. In four of his seven starts, he failed to get through five innings. Walks and home runs have both been problems for Pomeranz this year, and while he only walked one batter in 15 at-bats Monday, he did give up three home runs. Pomeranz has posted a 3.9 BB/9 and 2.4 HR/9 this year. He is also 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 30.1 innings. Pomeranz will receive another crack at the Reds in his next start at home Saturday.