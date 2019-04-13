Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Goes five in extra-inning win
Pomeranz gave up two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out five over five innings in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.
Pomeranz went five innings in a contest that lasted 18 frames, resulting in his second no-decision of the season. The 30-year-old southpaw owns a 3.86 ERA and solid 3.2 K/BB ratio through three starts, but his 1.50 WHIP is a large contributor to a 4.77 FIP. Pomeranz remains a deep-league option for now, but his past success and favorable home park could result in mixed-league value at some point this season. His next start comes on the road against the Nationals next Thursday.
