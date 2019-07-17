Pomeranz did not factor into the decision after throwing five innings of one-run ball Tuesday, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out four in an extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Pomeranz was actually in line for his third win of the season, but closer Will Smith had an uncharacteristic three-run blown save in the ninth. There were rumors that the southpaw and his 6.10 ERA could be moved out of the rotation this past weekend, but the team decided to give him another shot, and it paid off all things considered. Pomeranz is still at risk of being converted into a reliever with the recent promotion of Andrew Suarez combined with his inability to go past five innings in all but one start this season. If he does get another turn in the rotation, it would come Sunday at home against the Mets, but he wouldn't be more than a strikeout streamer in for that matchup.