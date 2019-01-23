Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Heading to San Francisco

Pomeranz agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz battled injuries for much of last campaign, throwing just 74 innings and posting an ugly 6.08 ERA. That number was well-deserved, as his strikeout rate fell 4.3 points to 19.2 percent, while his walk rate jumped 3.5 points to 12.8 percent. There's no guarantee the injury issues will dissipate over the offseason, but the lefty did manage four straight seasons with an ERA no higher than 3.66 from 2014 to 2017, so there's certainly upside in the move for San Francisco. A move to a very pitcher-friendly home park will also help boost his value.