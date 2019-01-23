Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Heading to San Francisco
Pomeranz agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Pomeranz battled injuries for much of last campaign, throwing just 74 innings and posting an ugly 6.08 ERA. That number was well-deserved, as his strikeout rate fell 4.3 points to 19.2 percent, while his walk rate jumped 3.5 points to 12.8 percent. There's no guarantee the injury issues will dissipate over the offseason, but the lefty did manage four straight seasons with an ERA no higher than 3.66 from 2014 to 2017, so there's certainly upside in the move for San Francisco. A move to a very pitcher-friendly home park will also help boost his value.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Added to World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ineffective Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Could start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Strong relief effort in loss•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fails high-leverage test•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...