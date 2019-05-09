The Giants placed Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left lat strain.

Pomeranz likely picked up the injury during his start Monday in Cincinnati, where he was torched for a season-high seven runs on nine hits and one walk over 1.2 innings. The Giants have enough off days in their schedule coming up to get by with a four-man rotation until Pomeranz is eligible to return May 17, but it's uncertain if the lefty will be ready to come off the IL in the minimum amount of time. Tyler Beede was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move and will be available in long relief for the time being, though he would be the top candidate to join the rotation if Pomeranz's absence extends beyond 10 days.