Pomeranz will be available out of the bullpen going forward, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pomeranz had been scheduled to start Sunday against the Mets, but Conner Menez will be called up to take his place in the rotation. The veteran could always reclaim his spot should Menez struggle, but he's had an ERA over six for two straight seasons, so the Giants likely won't try too hard to get him back in the rotation.