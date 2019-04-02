Giants' Drew Pomeranz: No-decision against Dodgers
Pomeranz didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one as the Giants eventually won 4-2.
Pomeranz labored at times, needing 90 pitches to get through his five innings, but he pitched well enough for the Giants to get the victory after his teammates got to Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly for all four of their runs on the evening. The left-hander was limited to just 74 innings with Boston last season and posted a 6.08 ERA over that time. In his first year with San Francisco, he'll look to regain something closer to his last full season of 2017, when he posted a 3.32 ERA over 173.2 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Not starting until next week•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Settles down in second spring start•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Heading to San Francisco•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Added to World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ineffective Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not starting Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...