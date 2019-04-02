Pomeranz didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one as the Giants eventually won 4-2.

Pomeranz labored at times, needing 90 pitches to get through his five innings, but he pitched well enough for the Giants to get the victory after his teammates got to Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly for all four of their runs on the evening. The left-hander was limited to just 74 innings with Boston last season and posted a 6.08 ERA over that time. In his first year with San Francisco, he'll look to regain something closer to his last full season of 2017, when he posted a 3.32 ERA over 173.2 innings.