Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Not starting until next week
Pomeranz is scheduled to make his first start of the regular season Monday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pomeranz's placement in the Giants' pitching schedule essentially confirms he's the No. 5 starter, an unsurprising development after he was forced to settle for a meager one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency over the winter. The lefty boasts a decent resume with four consecutive seasons of sub-4.00 ERAs and FIPs from 2013 through 2017, but his troubling injury history finally caught up with him in 2018. Pomeranz at least looked sharp over a sample of 16 innings this spring, holding opposing hitters to a .164 average while punching out 15.
More News
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Settles down in second spring start•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Heading to San Francisco•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Added to World Series roster•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ineffective Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Could start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...