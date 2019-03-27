Pomeranz is scheduled to make his first start of the regular season Monday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pomeranz's placement in the Giants' pitching schedule essentially confirms he's the No. 5 starter, an unsurprising development after he was forced to settle for a meager one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency over the winter. The lefty boasts a decent resume with four consecutive seasons of sub-4.00 ERAs and FIPs from 2013 through 2017, but his troubling injury history finally caught up with him in 2018. Pomeranz at least looked sharp over a sample of 16 innings this spring, holding opposing hitters to a .164 average while punching out 15.