Pomeranz fired two clean innings while striking out four in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Pomeranz did not allow a base runner and played a big role in allowing the Giants to make a late comeback. The 30-year-old was moved to the bullpen in favor of rookie starter Conner Menez (who pitched well Sunday before being sent back to the minors). The club doesn't require a fifth rotation arm until the first week of August, but Pomeranz's struggles as a starter (6.10 ERA) this season may keep him in the bullpen when that time arrives.