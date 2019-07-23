Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Pitches well in relief
Pomeranz fired two clean innings while striking out four in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.
Pomeranz did not allow a base runner and played a big role in allowing the Giants to make a late comeback. The 30-year-old was moved to the bullpen in favor of rookie starter Conner Menez (who pitched well Sunday before being sent back to the minors). The club doesn't require a fifth rotation arm until the first week of August, but Pomeranz's struggles as a starter (6.10 ERA) this season may keep him in the bullpen when that time arrives.
