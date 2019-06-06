Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Re-entering rotation Friday
Pomeranz is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants used Monday's off day to reshuffle their rotation, with Pomeranz getting pushed to the back of the pitching order as a result. The lefty will return to action Friday on six days' rest, but the extra two days off between starts hardly provides reason for fantasy managers to deploy Pomeranz with any confidence. He's failed to reach five innings in any of his last five outings, logging a 15.70 ERA and 2.72 WHIP during that span.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...