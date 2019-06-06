Pomeranz is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants used Monday's off day to reshuffle their rotation, with Pomeranz getting pushed to the back of the pitching order as a result. The lefty will return to action Friday on six days' rest, but the extra two days off between starts hardly provides reason for fantasy managers to deploy Pomeranz with any confidence. He's failed to reach five innings in any of his last five outings, logging a 15.70 ERA and 2.72 WHIP during that span.