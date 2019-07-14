Pomeranz was available out of the bullpen in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Brewers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pomeranz had been listed as the Giants' scheduled starter for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field, but manager Bruce Bochy has since clarified that Jeff Samardzija will take the hill for the afternoon contest while Dereck Rodriguez starts in the nightcap. Since Pomeranz went unused in relief Sunday, he'll be available to start Tuesday's game, but it's unclear if Bochy still views the lefty as a member of the rotation. Pomeranz has been striking out batters at a healthy clip since the beginning of June (11.8 K/9) but has failed to surpass five innings in any of his six starts during that span while supplying a 4.13 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. Even if he rejoins the rotation Tuesday, Pomeranz won't make for a comfortable streaming option in light of his erratic form and the unfavorable pitching environment.