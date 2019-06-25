Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Season-high 11 Ks
Pomeranz (2-8) took the loss against the Rockies on Monday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out 11 and walking two in the Giants' 2-0 defeat.
Pomeranz bounced back from a seven-run blowup in his last start with a sharp effort, notching his first double-digit strikeout performance of the season, but he was outdueled by Jon Gray and wound up taking his eighth loss of the season. It's been an erratic season for the left-hander, as he's sporting a 6.79 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP through 58.1 innings. He lines up to take on the Diamondbacks in his next start at home on Saturday.
