Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Settles down in second spring start
Pomeranz tossed four scoreless innings while giving up just one hit and one walk and striking out four in Friday's spring win over the Indians.
Pomeranz's ERA sits at 5.00 even after Friday's start, so the results have been mixed early on. The veteran southpaw does have nine strikeouts over nine innings, highlighting the value he brings in fantasy (8.71 career K/9). Pomeranz posted an ERA above 3.66 for the first time in four years last season (6.08 ERA over 74 innings with the Red Sox), but there is potential for a bounce-back campaign with his strikeout stuff moving to pitcher-friendly AT&T Park.
