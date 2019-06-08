Pomeranz pitched five innings, allowing three runs and a walk while striking out seven. He took a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Pomeranz was working on six days of rest for Friday's game, and bounced back after allowing 25 earned runs over his five previous appearances. Pomeranz still has a 7.16 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through 44 innings this season. His record remains at 1-6 entering his next projected start -- June 16 versus the Brewers.