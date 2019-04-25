Pomeranz (1-2) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Pomeranz didn't allow a baserunner until the fifth inning when he surrendered a walk and single to consecutive batters. However, he escaped the jam before repeating the same pattern again in the sixth inning. While he didn't rack up strikeouts at the same volume he had in previous outings, Pomeranz illustrated the ability to work efficiently by requiring only 87 pitchers to retire 18 batters. It was his longest outing of the season, and he'll look to build on that in his next start, likely to come Tuesday against the Dodgers.