Pomeranz's next turn in the rotation will be skipped, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants will take advantage of an off day to bump up the rest of their pitchers, with Shaun Anderson pitching Thursday against the Mets. Pomeranz looked good early in the year, recording a 3.65 ERA through his first five starts, but he's slumped to an awful 15.70 ERA over his last five outings.