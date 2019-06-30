Pomeranz tossed five shutout innings while giving up five hits, two walks and striking out seven Saturday, but did not factor into the decision in a 4-3 loss to Arizona.

Pomeranz followed up his 11-strikeout performance with another strong, albeit short, outing. The 30-year-old needed 103 pitches (66 for strikes) to complete his five frames. High pitch counts have been a recurring theme for Pomeranz, as he has pitched five or less innings in all but one of his 15 starts this season. The veteran southpaw won't do much for owners in quality start leagues, but he has pitched well over his last five contests (3.33 ERA and 12.6 K/9). Pomeranz will look to continue his recent success in a home matchup against the Cardinals on Friday.