Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Solid in no-decision
Pomeranz tossed five shutout innings while giving up five hits, two walks and striking out seven Saturday, but did not factor into the decision in a 4-3 loss to Arizona.
Pomeranz followed up his 11-strikeout performance with another strong, albeit short, outing. The 30-year-old needed 103 pitches (66 for strikes) to complete his five frames. High pitch counts have been a recurring theme for Pomeranz, as he has pitched five or less innings in all but one of his 15 starts this season. The veteran southpaw won't do much for owners in quality start leagues, but he has pitched well over his last five contests (3.33 ERA and 12.6 K/9). Pomeranz will look to continue his recent success in a home matchup against the Cardinals on Friday.
More News
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Season-high 11 Ks•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Tagged with seven runs in loss•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Beats Brewers•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Silences Dodgers in no-decision•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Re-entering rotation Friday•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Could still pitch next weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...