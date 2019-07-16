Pomeranz has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz was available out of the bullpen during Sunday's matchup, though he wasn't called upon, making him ready to make Tuesday's start. However, it is possible that the Giants use Pomeranz as an opener Tuesday, especially considering Andrew Suarez was held back from his scheduled start for Triple-A Sacramento, per Baggarly.