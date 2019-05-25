Pomeranz (1-5) was charged with the loss after lasting just 2.2 innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six.

Pomeranz's early struggles were a sign of the trouble ahead as the Giants set a record for the most runs ever given up at Oracle Park, totaling 18 on the night. It was the left-hander's second start since coming of the injured list, and it would appear he still has some dust to shake off. Pomeranz is now 0-4 in 10 career appearances against Arizona and 1-5 overall this season. The 30-year-old will carry a 6.45 ERA and 1.73 WHIP into a more favorable matchup against the Marlins on Wednesday.