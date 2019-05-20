Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Struggles in return
Pomeranz allowed two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings Sunday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.
Pomeranz struggled in his return from a lat injury, with his five free passes limiting him to a short outing. While he allowed only one extra-base hit, Pomeranz had little idea where the ball would end up throughout his start, also hitting a better in addition to the walks. More positively, he appears to have returned with full health, as he averaged 93.1 mph on his fastball, slightly above his average mark for the season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come Friday against Arizona.
