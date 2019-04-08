Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Takes loss in shaky start
Pomeranz (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in four innings, taking the loss against the Rays on Sunday. He struck out five batters.
Pomeranz gave up a leadoff homer to Yandy Diaz on just the second pitch on the game and it was really all the Rays needed. It took him 94 pitches to get through four innings as he struggled to retire batters all afternoon. Looking for his first win of 2019, Pomeranz will face Colorado at home on Friday.
