Pomeranz (lat) completed a four-inning, 60-pitch live bullpen session Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pomeranz also apparently passed all the tests necessary to come off the injured list after suffering the left lat strain last week. The 30-year-old appears to be near a return but it's unclear whether or not the Giants plan to send him on a brief minor-league rehab assignment.

