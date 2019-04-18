Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Whiffs seven in short outing
Pomeranz (0-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Nationals.
Pomeranz struggled to work efficiently during his Thursday afternoon outing, allowing runs and multiple baserunners in four of his five innings. He did still rack up strikeouts on the strength of 16 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes. Though he now has 23 strikeouts across 18.2 innings for the season, he has also allowed eight walks and failed to complete more than five frames in any of his four outings.
