Giants' Drew Smyly: Facing hitters again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smyly (finger) will throw three innings in a simulated game Saturday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smyly has been out for over a month with a strained left index finger, but he appears to be closing in on a return. He owned a 3.24 ERA and an 11:4 K:BB in 8.1 innings prior to suffering the injury.
