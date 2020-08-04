Smyly (finger) won't throw for 7-to-10 days as he continues physical therapy, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smyly was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left finger, but Tuesday's update indicates that he won't return after the minimum amount of time. The southpaw will be re-evaluated once the team returns to San Francisco late next week, after which a better timetable for his return could be established. Smyly made three appearances (two starts) to begin the season, allowing three runs on seven hits with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.1 innings. Tyler Anderson, Conner Menez and Trevor Cahill (finger) are candidates to fill Smyly's role in the rotation while he's sidelined.