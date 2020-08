Smyly was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left finger, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smyly exited Saturday's start with the injury and will be sidelined for at least two turns through the rotation after undergoing an MRI, though the severity of the injury remains unclear. Tyler Anderson, Conner Menez or Trevor Cahill are potential options to step into the rotation in his absence.