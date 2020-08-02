Smyly (finger) is currently undergoing an MRI but is increasingly expected to be placed on the injured list, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-hander was removed from Saturday's start due to left finger discomfort while facing the first batter of the fifth inning, and it appears the injury could result in some time on the shelf. Smyly won't have an official recovery timeline until the MRI results are announced, but the Giants could be forced to rely on Tyler Anderson, Conner Menez or Trevor Cahill for a spot start.