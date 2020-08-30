Smyly (finger) is slated to report to the Giants' alternate training site in Sacramento on Tuesday to face hitters, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) is scheduled to do the same Tuesday, as the two starting pitchers remain on similar timelines to rejoin the active roster. Smyly received the green light to head to the alternate site after he completed a successful bullpen session Saturday, his second of the week. If Smyly fares well while facing hitters Tuesday, he could be a candidate to return from the 10-day injured list next weekend, when the Giants could require a replacement in the rotation for Trevor Cahill (hip).