Manager Gabe Kapler said after Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers that Smyly (finger) will undergo an MRI, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smyly gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven before he was pulled while facing the first batter of the fifth inning after he experienced discomfort in his left index finger. Sunday's MRI should shed more light on the severity of Smyly's injury, but if the southpaw can't make his next scheduled turn Thursday in Colorado, the Giants could turn to Tyler Anderson, Conner Menez or Trevor Cahill for a spot start.